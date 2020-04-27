Up next
Ever had the misfortune of accidentally closing an app by mistakenly swiping on it in the Recents menu? Well, it sucks, because there is no way you can bring it back. Thankfully, Android 11 will change that, letting users bring back a recently closed app with just a swipe.

XDA-Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman spotted the new feature in the third developer preview of Android 11 that was released earlier this month. As per the clip tweeted by him, all you have to do is swipe downwards after closing an app to restore it instantaneously.

Users will get about a second to restore an app after they’ve dismissed it, and can bring it back by swiping downward from any point on the screen. Apparently, this feature has been in the beta testing phase since Android Q but is finally ready for a wider release with Android 11 later this year.

Source: XDA-Developers

