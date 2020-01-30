Android 11 emojis
The Unicode blog has just detailed Emoji 13.0 with 62 new characters, and 55 skin tone and gender variants. The new emojis will be available with Android 11. 

Smiling-when-you-are-dead-inside emoji

The Emoji 13.0 include all gender variants for “person in veil” and “person in tuxedo.” Moreover, “person feeding baby with a bottle” includes both genders as well. You can check them out below.

Apart from that, some of the most notable emojis are the transgender flag, polar bear, smiling face with tear, pinched fingers and more.

It will take some time for companies to take advantage of the new emojis. However, you should start seeing them by the end of the year.

The Unicode blog states that smartphone vendors usually begin implementing the latest emoji around September or October.

You can check out the full list of new emojis by heading over to Unicode.org.

