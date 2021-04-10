LG, the smartphone maker, is no more. But for concerned folks who spent hundreds of dollars on LG-branded phones, the company has promised that its premium phones will get three major Android OS updates from the year of purchase. And despite a poor track record, the company intends to keep that promise. It looks like the commitment has already been put into motion, starting with the LG Velvet 5G.

Hey LG, you should've done the whole timely update thing a tad earlier!

The phone has started receiving the Android 11 update for those on Verizon’s network. In case you’re wondering what ‘UW’represents in the name LG Velvet 5G UW, it stands for Ultra Wideband. The phone supports Verizon’s mmWave 5G bands, which the company markets as Ultra Wideband 5G, while the sub-6GHz network goes by the name Nationwide 5G.

Coming back to the Android 11 update for LG Velvet 5G UW, it carries the build number G900VM20a and started rolling out yesterday. Aside from the usual set of Android 11 UI changes, it also brings the March security update to the table. In case you haven’t received the update notification, you can check for it manually by following this path: Settings > About Phone > Software updates > Check for Update.

LG Velvet just got a lot cheaper to buy

In the meanwhile, if you’ve been eyeing the LG Velvet but were dissuaded by its asking price, there is some good news. T-Mobile is currently selling the phone for just $400 on its website right now, which is quite a hefty price cut on the original market value of around $600. Do keep in mind that the T-Mobile version is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC and doesn’t support mmWave. The Verizon-locked version costs $700 and comes armed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC.

LG is dead. Go buy a LG phone now!

And if you want the phone for even cheaper, Amazon currently has the unlocked variant of LG Velvet 5G listed for just $379 at the time of writing this. If you trust LG on its promise of software updates for at least another 2-3 years, the LG Velvet 5G is a terrific deal for $379. If you want to know more about how the phone performs, watch Pocketnow’s review video above.

Notifications –

Conversation bubbles: Notify you of a new message via a floating bubble. In Settings > Notifications > Conversation notifications, you can see the full list of conversations to set up for bubble notifications.

Wireless Emergency Alert –

Applications and Menu update: In Settings > Network & Internet > Wireless Emergency Alerts – menu has been updated with Google WEA.

Tap & pay –

Tap & pay: From Default apps, moves under Settings > Connected devices > NFC. Tap & pay is now shown when NFC is on, and disappears when it is off.

Mobile Hotspot –

Menu update: In Settings > Network & internet > Tethering & Mobile Hotspot > Mobile Hotspot

OS 10: Supports the “Manage connections” and “802.11 mode” menu

OS 11: Removes the “Manage connections” and “802.11 mode” menu

Camera –

Tutorial slider: The order of the tutorial in the slider windows has been changed to Camera modes and front/rear cameras. Also the background color has changed to black.

Quick Video: Press and hold the shutter button to record a short video. Drag and hold the button for burst mode.

Switch camera button: The button shape has changed in Photo, Video and Time-lapse mode.

Settings –

Quick settings: Three icons (Focus mode, Bedtime mode and Nearby Share) have been added to the main notification panel from the edit list (hidden).

Focus Mode: You can pause distracting apps and hide their notifications on your schedule.

Bedtime Mode: Avoid interruptions such as calls and notification while you sleep.

Nearby Share: Turn on for sharing with nearby devices.

Icons: Mobile data icon moved to the first page and Hi-Fi Quad DAC icon moved to the second page.

Volume panel: The volume panel display has moved from the top of the screen to the left.