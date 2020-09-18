Google released its Android 11 update for the Pixel smartphones on September 8. However, the update didn’t make it to Indian users. Google’s own OTA update images page that houses Android 11 stable builds for all the eligible Pixel phones mentioned “all carriers except IN” that confirmed the updates’ initial unavailability for Indian users. Finally, the company is releasing Android 11 update for the Pixel users in India.

Google took to its forums to announce the latest development. One of the community specialists wrote, “we are happy to announce that Android 11 has started to roll out to supported Pixel devices in India.” The update is coming to Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a. Users on Twitter are also reporting of receiving the new software. While it might take a while before the update reaches all Pixel units, you can check it manually by going to System > Advanced > System update.

The Android 11 update for Pixel users in India also brings more convenient ways to select text and images. Plus, it brings the ability to take a screenshot with new overview actions. All of these are Pixel-exclusive features. You can now also group apps by themes like photography, news, navigation, fitness and more.

Other updates include, the conversations from messaging apps moving to a dedicated space in the notifications shade, making it easier to access them. Users can also prioritize certain chats that can break through the do not disturb mode as well. Then there are Bubble notifications, which allow users to quickly reply to incoming messages from an app without having to switch between apps. Moreover, Android 11 finally adds an in-built screen recording tool that can use the onboard mic or a connected device to record audio.