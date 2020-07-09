android 11 developer preview

Android 11 Beta 1 update was released by Google last month, and just yesterday it released the beta 2 update of its upcoming OS version. While the launch date of the stable release was not announced, a new video posted by Google has revealed the official launch date of stable Android 11.

The unlisted developer-focussed video posted by Google titled “Works With “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit – APAC” reveals that the official launch date of Android 11 is September 8. One of the slides in the video read “Checklist for September 8th Android 11 launch.”

However, Android Authority reports that Google says the September 8 Android 11 release date was an error, and that the launch date is not yet confirmed. But this doesn’t rule out the leaked launch date completely. For now, the company says the release date has yet to be finalized. You can read about Android 11 features here.

