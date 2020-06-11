Google released Android 11’s first public beta just a day ago, and as expected, it is exclusive to Google’s own smartphones viz. the Pixel 2 and all subsequent devices launched after it, for the time being. Soon after, OPPO confirmed that Android 11 beta is coming to the Find X2 series of flagship phones. And now, Xiaomi and Poco have joined that coveted list as well.

The official MIUI Twitter handle has just announced that Android 11 Beta 1 is coming to the flagship duo of Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Moreover, the Poco has also confirmed that its latest flagship killer, the Poco F2 Pro, will also get the latest beta version of Android OS soon. But aside from a vague “coming soon” timeline, we don’t know exactly when the Android 11-based beta build of MIUI will be released for Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the Poco F2 Pro.

Xiaomi usually follows a closed beta testing schedule for new Android builds of its custom MIUI skins, so we expect to hear an announcement soon on the community forum. In the meanwhile, you can read about the new Android 11 features here. And if you own a compatible Pixel smartphone, our step-by-step guide on how to get Android 11 beta on your phone will certainly come in handy.