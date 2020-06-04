Android 11 rollout is just around the corner. Google originally scheduled an event on June 3 where it was also supposed to announce the release of Android 11 Beta. But it didn’t go according to the plan and the event was postponed due to the ongoing tension across the United States.

However, Google has released four Developer Previews until now, which gives us a closer look at what to expect. What can also be expected is the list of smartphones that will be receiving the Android 11 update soon after the launch. Here are the phones that are likely to receive the latest version of Android.

Google Pixel 4 Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 3 XL Google Pixel 3a Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 2 XL

Samsung Galaxy S20/ S20 Plus / S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy A10/ A10s/ A10e Samsung Galaxy Note 10/ 10+/ 10+ 5G Samsung Galaxy A91 Samsung Galaxy S10/ S10 Plus/ S10e/ S10 5G Samsung Galaxy A50/ A50s Samsung Galaxy S9/ S9+ Samsung Galaxy A30/ A30s Samsung Galaxy M31 Samsung Galaxy A90/ A90 5G Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung Galaxy A51

Nokia 8.2 5G Nokia 8.1 Nokia 7.2 Nokia 1.3 Nokia 6.2 Nokia 1 Plus Nokia 5.3 Nokia 2.3 Nokia 4.2 Nokia 3.2

Oneplus 8 OnePlus 7T OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7 OnePlus 6 OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 6T

Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi K20 Pro Premium Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Redmi K20 Redmi K30 Pro Mi A3 Redmi K30 5G Mi CC9 Mi Note 10 Mi CC9e Mi Note 10 Pro Mi 9T Pro Mi CC9 Pro Mi 9T Mi 9 Pro Redmi Note 8 Mi 9 Pro 5G Redmi Note 8 Pro

POCO X2 POCO F2 Pro

Huawei P30 Honor V20/ View 20 Huawei P30 Pro Honor 20/ 20 Pro Huawei P30 Lite Honor 10 Youth Edition Huawei Mate 20 Honor Magic 2 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Honor 20i Huawei Mate 20X Honor Nova 5 Pro Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Edition Honor 30 Huawei P20 / P20 Pro Honor 30 Pro

Realme 3/ 3 Pro Realme XT Realme 5/ 5 Pro Realme X30 5G Realme X Realme 6 / 6i / 6 Pro Realme X2 Pro Realme X

OPPO Find X2 Oppo F11 Oppo Find X2 Pro Oppo F11 Pro Oppo Reno3 Pro (5G) Oppo F15 Oppo Reno3 (5G) Oppo Reno Ace Oppo Reno3 Youth Oppo Reno 10x zoom Oppo Reno2 Oppo Ace2 Oppo Reno2 F Oppo A9 (2020) Oppo Reno2 Z Oppo A5 (2020)

vivo NEX 3S 5G vivo NEX 3 vivo iQOO 3 5G vivo iQOO Pro 5G vivo X30 / X30 Pro vivo NEX 3S 5G vivo V17 vivo V15 / V15 Pro

Sony Xperia 1 II Sony Xperia 10 II

LG V50S ThinQ 5G LG V40 ThinQ LG V50 ThinQ 5G LG V35 ThinQ LG G8X ThinQ LG V30S ThinQ

Asus ROG Phone 2 Asus Zenfone 6

It must be noted that these are the expected devices that will receive the Android 11 update and the final list may defer. We will keep the list updated as and when the OEMs announce the update for their devices. However, for now, is your device on the list? Let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can check out the major Android 11 features here.