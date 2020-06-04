Android 11

Android 11 rollout is just around the corner. Google originally scheduled an event on June 3 where it was also supposed to announce the release of Android 11 Beta. But it didn’t go according to the plan and the event was postponed due to the ongoing tension across the United States.

However, Google has released four Developer Previews until now, which gives us a closer look at what to expect. What can also be expected is the list of smartphones that will be receiving the Android 11 update soon after the launch. Here are the phones that are likely to receive the latest version of Android.

Android 11

Google Android 11 update

Google Pixel 4Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 4 XLGoogle Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3aGoogle Pixel 2
Google Pixel 3a XLGoogle Pixel 2 XL

Samsung Android 11 update

Samsung Galaxy S20/ S20 Plus / S20 UltraSamsung Galaxy A10/ A10s/ A10e
Samsung Galaxy Note 10/ 10+/ 10+ 5GSamsung Galaxy A91
Samsung Galaxy S10/ S10 Plus/ S10e/ S10 5GSamsung Galaxy A50/ A50s
Samsung Galaxy S9/ S9+Samsung Galaxy A30/ A30s
Samsung Galaxy M31Samsung Galaxy A90/ A90 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71Samsung Galaxy A51

Nokia Android 11 update

Nokia 8.2 5GNokia 8.1
Nokia 7.2Nokia 1.3
Nokia 6.2Nokia 1 Plus
Nokia 5.3Nokia 2.3
Nokia 4.2Nokia 3.2

OnePlus Android 11 update

Oneplus 8OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 8 ProOnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 7OnePlus 6
OnePlus 7 ProOnePlus 6T

Xiaomi and Redmi Android 11 update

Redmi Note 9 ProRedmi K20 Pro Premium
Redmi Note 9 Pro MaxRedmi K20
Redmi K30 ProMi A3
Redmi K30 5GMi CC9
Mi Note 10Mi CC9e
Mi Note 10 ProMi 9T Pro
Mi CC9 ProMi 9T
Mi 9 ProRedmi Note 8
Mi 9 Pro 5GRedmi Note 8 Pro

POCO Android 11 update

POCO X2POCO F2 Pro

HUAWEI and HONOR Android 11 update

Huawei P30Honor V20/ View 20
Huawei P30 ProHonor 20/ 20 Pro
Huawei P30 LiteHonor 10 Youth Edition
Huawei Mate 20Honor Magic 2
Huawei Mate 20 ProHonor 20i
Huawei Mate 20XHonor Nova 5 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche EditionHonor 30
Huawei P20 / P20 ProHonor 30 Pro

Realme Android 11 update

Realme 3/ 3 ProRealme XT
Realme 5/ 5 ProRealme X30 5G
Realme XRealme 6 / 6i / 6 Pro
Realme X2 ProRealme X

OPPO Android 11 update

OPPO Find X2Oppo F11
Oppo Find X2 ProOppo F11 Pro
Oppo Reno3 Pro (5G)Oppo F15
Oppo Reno3 (5G)Oppo Reno Ace
Oppo Reno3 YouthOppo Reno 10x zoom
Oppo Reno2Oppo Ace2
Oppo Reno2 FOppo A9 (2020)
Oppo Reno2 ZOppo A5 (2020)

Vivo Android 11 update

vivo NEX 3S 5Gvivo NEX 3
vivo iQOO 3 5Gvivo iQOO Pro 5G
vivo X30 / X30 Provivo NEX 3S 5G
vivo V17vivo V15 / V15 Pro

Sony Android 11 update

Sony Xperia 1 IISony Xperia 10 II

LG Android 11 update

LG V50S ThinQ 5GLG V40 ThinQ
LG V50 ThinQ 5GLG V35 ThinQ
LG G8X ThinQLG V30S ThinQ

Asus Android 11 update

Asus ROG Phone 2Asus Zenfone 6

It must be noted that these are the expected devices that will receive the Android 11 update and the final list may defer. We will keep the list updated as and when the OEMs announce the update for their devices. However, for now, is your device on the list? Let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can check out the major Android 11 features here.

You May Also Like
Redmi 10X, prakhar khanna
More Redmi 10X features including AMOLED display confirmed
It will run MIUI 12 out of the box.
It seems that we could still get a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been spoted in a Bluetooth database
The Prodigal Son Returns! An HTC 5G flagship phone is coming in July: Report
Is HTC’s resurrection a little too late?