Android 11

Google originally scheduled an event on June 3 after canceling the Google I/O event. The company was also supposed to announce the release of Android 11 Beta on June 3 for the public. However, the event was postponed due to the ongoing tension across the United States. While we are yet to see the official release of the latest OS, here’s what Android 11 name could be.

Android 11 name

If you are waiting to hear what dessert name Android 11 will be named after, you are in for some disappointment. Google has named Android versions after sweets like Pie, KitKat and more. However, it dropped this naming scheme with Android 9 Pie, which was the last of its kind. Last year, Google surprised us by naming Android Q as “Android 10.”

What will be the name of Android 11?

While the latest beta has a mention of “Android R,” we expect it to remain limited to the beta. We don’t see the dessert naming scheme coming back. Hence, the next version of Android will be called Android 11. That’s it. Just plain and simple Android 11.

A history of Android names

Here’s what each Android version has been named till date:

Android 1.5Cupcake
Android 1.6Donut
Android 2.0 to 2.1Eclair
Android 2.2Froyo
Android 2.3Gingerbread
Android 3.0 to 3.2Honeycomb
Android 4.0Ice Cream Sandwich
Android 4.1 to 4.3Jelly Bean
Android 4.4KitKat
Android 5.0 to 5.1Lollipop
Android 6.0Marshmallow
Android 7.0 to 7.1Nougat
Android 8.0 to 8.1Oreo
Android 9Pie
Android 10Android 10
What will Android 11 be called?

Release date of Android 11

We are already in the beta 4 of Android 11, and here’s the timeline Google has officially confirmed.

  • Beta 1: Initial beta-quality release, over-the-air update to early adopters who enroll in Android Beta.
    Expected launch date: June 3, 2020 (Postponed)
  • Beta 2: Platform Stability milestone. Final APIs and behaviors. Play publishing opens.
    Expected launch date: Early July 2020
  • Beta 3: Release candidate build.
    Expected launch date: Early August 2020
Android 11

Android 11 release postponed

Earlier this week, Google scheduled an online event called Android 11 Beta Launch Show on June 3 for showcasing its next major Android build and also releasing the first public beta version. However, that didn’t go according to the plan and Google postponed the June 3 event indefinitely.

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon,” the official Android Developers Twitter handle wrote.

Android 11 features in the latest developer preview:

Resizeable picture-in-picture windows. The Developer Preview 4 lets you resize a picture-in-picture window by simply tapping right outside one of the four corners and then dragging inward or outward.
The preview shows notification counts. You will now see a number next to the expand arrow in case if you have multiple notifications. It is easy to see how many messages you have pending to be read in the conversation.
Select button in the recent apps overview. The Developer Preview 3 revamped the recent apps overview by adding a “screenshot” and “share” button. Now, the latest Developer Preview adds another “select” button.

You can read more about the major Android 11 features here.

You May Also Like
Pixel 3a hands-on
Today we find the Google Pixel 3a and more products on sale
Today’s deals come from Best Buy, Amazon and B&H, where you can find the Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and more on sale
HONOR Play 4 and Play 4 Pro will go official on June 3
HONOR Play 4 and its Pro sibling will both offer 5G support on a budget.
Redmi Note 9 Pro specs
POCO M2 Pro spotted on WiFi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG
It is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7xx series SoC.