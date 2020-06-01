The power button menu on Android 10 is fairly basic with just five controls appearing on the right edge of the screen. But as per a fresh leak, the power button menu in Android 11 will look a lot different after receiving a major design and functional overhaul.

Here's what Android 11's power menu will look like with home automation/IoT shortcuts (Controls API) AND quick wallet access showing.



(H/t @deletescape for the leaked doc that had this image)



For context: https://t.co/8RU3RrYoJP pic.twitter.com/VH6XxNF8q4 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 31, 2020

Leaked Android 11 UI images shared by XDA-Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman give us our first clear look at Android 11’s redesigned power button menu. The Emergency, Power off, Restart, and Screenshot buttons have been moved to the top. Below it is a shortcut for quick wallet access, something that arrived with the Pixel feature drop back in March.

But a major share of the power button screen is occupied by a category called Quick Controls for connected smart home devices. It appears that the buttons will allow users to switch on or off a device with a single tap. More notably, users might also be able to add a camera feed to the power button menu, but how quickly the feed will refresh is still under wraps.