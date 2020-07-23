After almost a decade of naming every major Android build after a dessert, Google finally decided to change things last year and said Android 10 will be just called Android 10, while the next version also followed suit and made its debut as Android 11. But it appears that shedding all that dessert love is for the masses only, as Googlers still love naming Android 11 builds after sweet delicacies, and the same has continued for Android 11 as well.

In a recent interview with AllAboutAndroid (via AndroidAuthority), Dave Burke – VP of Engineering for Android at Google – revealed that the internal codename for Android 11 is RVC, which stands for Red Velvet Cake. However, it appears that the name is just used among the team working on Android 11, and won’t appear on a billboard anytime soon.

“We’re turning it to 11, so it’s Android 11. However, if you were to ask a member of my team ‘What are they working on?’ They would say RVC, and so, RVC is Red Velvet Cake,”, Burke was quoted as saying. We kinda miss the whole debate surrounding the dessert name of every new Android version over the years, but going with a simple numerical naming scheme has definitely made things easier to remember.