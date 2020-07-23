Image: Pexels / Ronmar Lacamiento
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

After almost a decade of naming every major Android build after a dessert, Google finally decided to change things last year and said Android 10 will be just called Android 10, while the next version also followed suit and made its debut as Android 11. But it appears that shedding all that dessert love is for the masses only, as Googlers still love naming Android 11 builds after sweet delicacies, and the same has continued for Android 11 as well.

In a recent interview with AllAboutAndroid (via AndroidAuthority), Dave Burke – VP of Engineering for Android at Google – revealed that the internal codename for Android 11 is RVC, which stands for Red Velvet Cake. However, it appears that the name is just used among the team working on Android 11, and won’t appear on a billboard anytime soon.

“We’re turning it to 11, so it’s Android 11. However, if you were to ask a member of my team ‘What are they working on?’ They would say RVC, and so, RVC is Red Velvet Cake,”, Burke was quoted as saying. We kinda miss the whole debate surrounding the dessert name of every new Android version over the years, but going with a simple numerical naming scheme has definitely made things easier to remember.

You May Also Like
This leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 render is almost too good to be true
But I so dearly wish that the leaked render is the real deal!
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leak reveals a 120Hz display and improved camera hardware
The upcoming Samsung foldable device will reportedly come equipped with a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera.
Samsung Galaxy Fold review:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t skip the next Unpacked event
It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be ready on time to be launched alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series