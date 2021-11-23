Android 11 grabs quarter of the market after a year of launch, but it’s still not the most used Android OS

Google has published the Android adoption report for Android version 11 and before, and it reveals some interesting insights.

Google's Android operating system is the most used mobile operating system in the world — there's no doubt about that. Google, up until 2018, used to report numbers about the adoption of various Android releases, meaning it would tell how many users were running the latest Android version, the version before that, and so on. However, in 2018, the company announced that it would stop reporting those numbers.

In a surprising move, the company has revealed adoption numbers of Android 11 and the Android versions released prior to that — yes, it's missing Android 12.

According to the numbers released, Android 11 (R) has grabbed almost 25% of the market share since its release a year ago. However, it isn't the most used Android version according to the report released by Google. According to the report, Android 10 (Q) is the most used Android version with 26.5% of the market share. Android 9 Pie stands at 18.2%, 8 Oreo at 13.7%, 7/7.1 Nougat at 6.3%, 6 Marshmallow at 5.1%, 5 Lollipop at 3.9%, 4.4 KitKat at 1.4%, and 4 Jelly Bean at .6%.

9to5Google says that the data "appears" to be three weeks old. It claims that the number might be based on the "number of Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period." However, there's no way to verify it.

Source Android Studio | Via 9to5Google