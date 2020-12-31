After testing it for two months, Samsung is finally updating its previous-gen Galaxy Note series to the latest Android version. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. The update also brings the December 2020 Android security patch. As per a report, the One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 handsets in Germany, and to Galaxy Note 10+ models in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. We expect it to be rolled out in other markets soon.

The latest development comes from SamMobile, which reports the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 is now rolling out for last year’s Galaxy Note series. The Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10 are getting firmware version N97xFXXU6ETLL. We suggest you have a sufficient battery charge and a good Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update. If you haven’t received a notification can manually check for the availability of update by going to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

Android 11-based One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ brings a refreshed user interface. It is designed to provide a simpler, more convenient experience for users. The devices are also receiving an improved dynamic lock screen, updated stock apps, a feature-rich keyboard as well as lock screen widgets. Plus, the devices get a security and performance boost. You also get Android 11 goodies like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, media playback widget, and conversations section in the notifications shade. The latest update, Android 11-based One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 10 series is only rolling out to select regions right now, but is likely to have a wider rollout in the coming weeks.