Galaxy Note10+ 5G

After testing it for two months, Samsung is finally updating its previous-gen Galaxy Note series to the latest Android version. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. The update also brings the December 2020 Android security patch. As per a report, the One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 handsets in Germany, and to Galaxy Note 10+ models in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. We expect it to be rolled out in other markets soon.

The latest development comes from SamMobile, which reports the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 is now rolling out for last year’s Galaxy Note series. The Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10 are getting firmware version N97xFXXU6ETLL. We suggest you have a sufficient battery charge and a good Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update. If you haven’t received a notification can manually check for the availability of update by going to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

Android 11-based One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ brings a refreshed user interface. It is designed to provide a simpler, more convenient experience for users. The devices are also receiving an improved dynamic lock screen, updated stock apps, a feature-rich keyboard as well as lock screen widgets. Plus, the devices get a security and performance boost. You also get Android 11 goodies like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, media playback widget, and conversations section in the notifications shade. The latest update, Android 11-based One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 10 series is only rolling out to select regions right now, but is likely to have a wider rollout in the coming weeks.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy S20 and more devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the OnePlus 8T, several Samsung phones, Sennheiser headphones and more on sale
new iPad Air
Latest iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy S20 and more devices, on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the latest iPad Air, several Apple products, and more devices on sale
Motorola Capri
Motorola Capri Plus specs revealed via various certification sites
It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.