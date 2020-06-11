Android 11’s first public beta is out now, but it has been exclusive to the Pixel smartphones so far. Well, no more. OnePlus has released the Android 11 Beta ( Developer Preview) for its latest flagship killers – the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The beta update has been released as part of the Android 11 Developer Preview Program for OnePlus 8 series.

As is clearly evident from the name, this Android 11 beta build for the OnePlus 8 duo is targeted at developers. So, if you have little to no experience with software development or flashing ROMs, you better wait for the public beta to arrive. As expected, there are a few bugs and limitations with this build, such as:

Face unlock is unavailable

Google Assistant (“OK Google”) does not work

Video calling does not work

Certain UI screens look less than desirable

Some apps may not function as expected

System stability issues

Also, T-Mobile and Verizon locked units of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are not compatible with this Android 11 developer preview build. With all the warnings and shortcomings having been described, proceed to the official OnePlus community forum announcement page to get the download files on your OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro (NA, IN, and EU version).