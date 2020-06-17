Every beta build comes with its own issues and bugs, and the first public beta of Android 11 that was released earlier this month is no exception. Most notable one of them was related to Google Pay, as users running Android 11’s beta on their phone could no longer use the in-store contactless payment feature of the app. Thankfully, a fix has finally arrived.

Google has released what it calls Android 11 Beta 1.5 patch that solves the Google Pay problem. “Fixed issues that users were having when using contactless payments through Google Pay,” the patch note says. However, it must be noted that users who rely on a peer-to-peer payment system like UPI (in India only) for payments via Google Pay were unaffected.

Update screen for Android 11 Beta 1.5 patch

In addition to fixing the Google Pay issue, the update log also mentions that phones will no longer crash or reboot when users try navigation gestures to switch apps while rotating the device at the same time. But do keep in mind that users who install the Android 11 Beta 1.5 patch on their phone might experience issues during Android Auto projection with audio routing.

Source: Android Developers Blog