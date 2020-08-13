Google has announced that a new OTA update for Wear OS will arrive in the fall season, and it will introduce a host of new features and performance improvements. The folks over at XDA-Developers have received confirmation that the upcoming build of Wear OS is based on Android 11, a much-needed upgrade from its current iteration which is still stuck on Android 9 Pie.
Notably, the smartwatch platform is adding support for Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chips that were announced back in June, and are claimed to offer an 85% performance boost, as well as connectivity and power efficiency improvements. Google says the Wear OS update will bring the following changes:
- Improved performance by making it faster to access information and start apps.
- Simplified pairing process to make onboarding easier.
- More intuitive controls for managing different watch modes and workouts.
- Up to a 20% speed improvement in startup time for apps.
- New weather experience that includes an hourly breakdown of the weather forecast and local weather alerts.
Source: Android Developers Blog