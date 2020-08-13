Google has announced that a new OTA update for Wear OS will arrive in the fall season, and it will introduce a host of new features and performance improvements. The folks over at XDA-Developers have received confirmation that the upcoming build of Wear OS is based on Android 11, a much-needed upgrade from its current iteration which is still stuck on Android 9 Pie.

Notably, the smartwatch platform is adding support for Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chips that were announced back in June, and are claimed to offer an 85% performance boost, as well as connectivity and power efficiency improvements. Google says the Wear OS update will bring the following changes:

Improved performance by making it faster to access information and start apps.

Simplified pairing process to make onboarding easier.

More intuitive controls for managing different watch modes and workouts.

Up to a 20% speed improvement in startup time for apps.

New weather experience that includes an hourly breakdown of the weather forecast and local weather alerts.

Source: Android Developers Blog