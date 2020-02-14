Android 11
It looks like Android 11 Developer Preview is just around the corner. Google recently made the web page for the Android 11 Developer Preview live on its website. However, it has now been taken down. The company hasn’t made any official announcement regarding the same. Hence, it is believed that the page was made live mistakenly.

While the link now redirects to developer page for Android 10, the good folks at Android Police have a screenshot:

Android 11 developer preview

Unfortunately, the web page revealed very little information about Android 11. However, Android 10 successor will include APIs for foldables and more privacy features. It is being reported that the links for new features still referred to Android 10.

For reference, the first Developer Preview for Android 10 was dropped in March last year. Hence, Google could be setting things up for the Android 11 Developer Preview.

Source: Android Police

