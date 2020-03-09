ASUS ROG Phone II
Asus ROG Phone II has finally started receiving the Android 10 update. The company took to Twitter to announce the latest development.

As per the tweet, the Android 10 update is live and should arrive on most Asus ROG Phone II units soon. However, it didn’t mention any specifics. Hence, we don’t know whether it arrives with a unique or new feature or security updates.

To recall, the Android 10 beta arrived with ZenUI 6. It did not have any notable changes in the UI structure or format. The stable update is expected to fix critical bugs that had many essential systems functions not working properly.

The update has started rolling out today, March 9.

