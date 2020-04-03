Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was launched with Android 9 Pie last year. It has now released the Android 10 update for the tablet.

The new firmware comes with build number T865XXU2BTC7. Plus, it includes March 2020 Android security patch as well. A detailed changelog is unavailable at the moment. However, the build brings One 2.1 to the tab.

As of now, the update is being released for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE models in Germany. It should arrive on the Wi-Fi variants soon. Further, it is expected to roll out to other regions in the upcoming days.

Source: SamMobile