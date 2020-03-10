OnePlus 7 Pro 5G has started receiving the Android 10 update. The OxygenOS OS 10.0.4 update includes the usual bunch of Android 10 features, along with new UI and enhanced location permissions for privacy.

It includes some new design elements. Moreover, the new full-screen gestures are also here. However, one can opt to use tweaked Google navigation gestures as well.

Further, the update comes with ‘Smart Display’ option that displays intelligent information based on specific times, locations, and events.

Additionally, the ‘Game Space’ app has also been added. It allows users to see all of their favorite games in one place, and access various settings as well.

Source: OnePlus forums