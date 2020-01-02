Galaxy Note10
Android 10 is slowly arriving in all Samsung Galaxy Note 10 devices. The first time we mentioned this, it was available in three of the biggest carriers in the United States, but now even the Galaxy Note 9 is getting stable software updates, and you don’t have to be part of the beta program.

Sprint has finally started to send OTA Android 10 software updates for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Now, all the major carriers in the US have the latest Android version and One UI 2.0. The Star Wars variant of the Galaxy Note 10 is also receiving the update, so remember to check Settings>Software Update> Download and Install. The Galaxy Note 9 is also starting o receive this update in Germany, so we expect it to be available in the US in the upcoming weeks.

Source Android Authority

Via GSMArena

