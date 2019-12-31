Samsung isn’t famous for providing fast software updates to its devices, but at least they wait until they have stable versions to roll them out. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ received the latest Android 10 software update last week with a new version of One UI 2.0, and now it’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s turn.

If your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ is working on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, congratulations, you can now download Android 10 and One UI 2.0. This software update was released earlier this month in several countries, except the US. Verizon customers have been able to update since last week, but now AT&T and T-Mobile customers are also getting these updates OTA. If you still haven’t updated your software, go to Settings>Software Update> Download and Install. Sprint is the only company that will keep its customers waiting, but hopefully, it won’t be long before they also get Android 10.

Source: Android Authority