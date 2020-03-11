HMD Global has delayed the Android 10 update for a few Nokia phones and has tweaked its release schedule accordingly. The Finnish company’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas, shared the new roadmap on Twitter and asserted that Nokia phones will still be among the first to taste Android 10.

As per the new release schedule, Nokia 2.2’s Android 10 update has been pushed from early Q1 to late Q1 2020. The Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 8 Sirocco are among the other phones whose update has been pushed back.

But despite the delay, HMD Global remains committed to rolling out Android 10 for all compatible phones by Q2 2020. HMD Global is also gearing up to launch a new line-up of Android 10 phones at its upcoming March 19 event in London.

Source: Twitter / @sarvikas