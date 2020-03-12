HONOR has announced the arrival of Magic UI 3.0 update based on Android 10 for three of its phones. The HONOR 9X, HONOR 20 and HONOR View 20 have started receiving the Android 10 update.

Magic UI 3.0 brings a new look that boasts an all-new Dark Mode. Furthermore, color saturation is also fine-tuned to ensure greater consistency between the Normal and Dark mode.

With Magic UI 3.0, users can expect quicker and smoother feedback when they navigate around their smartphones. The update introduces smoother transitions between applications and more animations.

The new HONOR UI also facilitates cross-system interaction and allows mobile to laptop connections on the trio. The company says all devices updated to Magic UI 3.0 will be safeguarded through the self-developed Trusted Execution Environment operating system.