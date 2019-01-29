Android 10 Q apparently has its number, plus screen recording

Pieces of Android Q — dessert to be determined — have been leaking out from one place or another for the past several days. A lot of these tidbits are user interface tweaks like LTE signal indicators and a dedicated dialog sequence for facial recognition tools.

But for our purposes, we’ve got a big update that will help you keep track of what’s going on. 9to5Google has obtained the primary System UI APK — separate from the stock Android Open Source Project version — and has found a hint that Android Q will be version 10 of the OS.

The hint was picked up in the printed timestamp of “10:10” on the system UI demo mode, found through the developer options. For reference, our Pixel 2 on Android 9 Pie in demo mode shows the time of 9:00.

The publication has also found a thread of code for an OS-native screen recording mode, saving users from downloading a free app on the Play Store. No details about the mechanics that will go into the feature just yet, just dialog boxes for cancel, mute, pause, share and other playback and storage functions.

As a reminder, XDA-Developers is also covering a ton of Android Q news on its end with unique developments and insight you’ll find there. Besides that, we should be expecting test images for the technically-inclined to try out in the near future.