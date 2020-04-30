Nokia 1 Plus has started receiving the Android 10 (Go Edition) update. It is being rolled out in waves. However, only 10 percent of the users are receiving the update today. The smartphone was introduced last year at the Mobile World Congress.

The latest update was shared by HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. Further, the list of wave first countries receiving the latest software update was posted on Nokia 1 Plus’ community page.

The list of countries include: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen.

Source: Twitter