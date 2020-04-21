Android 10 update
OPPO has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its Reno2, Reno Z, F11 Pro, F11 and R17. The update is based on ColorOS 7, which brings a new UI, navigation gestures 3.0, live wallpapers, system-wide dark mode, and more.

The Android 10 update also includes a more optimized smart sidebar and an optimized 3-finger screenshot feature. It makes OPPO Sans as the default font. The company has published the same changelog for all the phones.

It brings Android 10’s popular system-wide dark mode feature, among other tweaks and improvements.

If you haven’t received a notification yet, check for the update manually in Settings.

Source: OPPO Community

