OPPO has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its Reno2, Reno Z, F11 Pro, F11 and R17. The update is based on ColorOS 7, which brings a new UI, navigation gestures 3.0, live wallpapers, system-wide dark mode, and more.

The Android 10 update also includes a more optimized smart sidebar and an optimized 3-finger screenshot feature. It makes OPPO Sans as the default font. The company has published the same changelog for all the phones.

It brings Android 10’s popular system-wide dark mode feature, among other tweaks and improvements.

If you haven’t received a notification yet, check for the update manually in Settings.

Source: OPPO Community