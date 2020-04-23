Android 10 for Nokia 2.3
HMD Global has released the Android 10 update for its budget device, Nokia 2.3. It joins the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, and Nokia 8 Sirocco phones as it becomes the 12th Nokia phone to get the update.

To recall, the Nokia 2.3 was launched running Android 9.0 Pie last year. The Android 10 update brings Dark Theme, Focus mode, a dedicated ‘Privacy section’ as well as a number of additional privacy and security features.

The update is 1.11GB in size and carries the version number V2.230. Moreover, it brings the March security patch to the device. It is being rolled out in batches.

The regions receiving Android 10 for Nokia 2.3 are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lituania, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, and Yemen.

According to Nokia, 10% of users in the above regions will receive the update today, 50% of users will receive it by April 24, and full rollout in these regions will be completed by April 26.

