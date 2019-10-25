Android 10 beta is now coming to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung has already started the transition of its flagships to Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S10 received the beta version of Android 10 some weeks ago, and now the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is ready to get the software update.
According to SamMobile and AllAboutSamsung, One UI 2.0 beta is now available for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. This update started in Germany, with the US and South Korea getting it by the end of today. This update for the Note 10 has also been released with the first software update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Android 10 beta. This means that we will get bug fixes that may include the fingerprint sensor issue, and we are also getting new features like slow-motion videos and automatic hotspot.