Realme UI

Realme 5, Realme 5i, and Realme 5s are now receiving the Android 10-based Realme UI update in India. The update brings features like a new interface, optimized smart sidebar, optimized three-finger screenshot gesture, navigation gesture 3.0, and more. It also adds Airtel and Jio Wi-Fi calling support for all three phones.

The firmware version for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s updates is RMX1911EX_11_C.39. As for the Realme 5i, it is RMX2030EX_11.C.45. The update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA). Further, it is being rolled out in batches.

A new option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen has also been added. The update will also enable users to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen.

Source: Realme Forums

You May Also Like
iPhone XR
You can now get refurbished iPhone XR models at Apple’s website
You can now get your certified refurbished iPhone XR from Apple’s website in the United States
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant launched in India
It is priced at Rs 27,999 (~$370).
OnePlus 8 Lite
OnePlus may once again deliver budget-friendly smartphones
It seems that OnePlus will once again launch devices that may give us a near-flagship experience for less