Realme 5, Realme 5i, and Realme 5s are now receiving the Android 10-based Realme UI update in India. The update brings features like a new interface, optimized smart sidebar, optimized three-finger screenshot gesture, navigation gesture 3.0, and more. It also adds Airtel and Jio Wi-Fi calling support for all three phones.

The firmware version for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s updates is RMX1911EX_11_C.39. As for the Realme 5i, it is RMX2030EX_11.C.45. The update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA). Further, it is being rolled out in batches.

A new option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen has also been added. The update will also enable users to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen.

Source: Realme Forums