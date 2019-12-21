Author
In October Samsung kicked off its Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program, and as of this week, the company reached the stage where it is officially rolling out the new One UI 2 on top of Android 10.

With One UI 2.0, Samsung aims to elevate the user experience. This includes, but is not limited to a new layout with animated icons, an enhanced Dark Mode, minimized pop-up, and notifications that take up less space.

If you’re in the U.S., you should already be able to download the update for your Galaxy S10, as it is currently rolling out. For your Galaxy Note10, the roll-out will start at the end of the month.

