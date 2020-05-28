OPPO has shared the ColorOS 7 rollout roadmap for more devices in India. It includes the OPPO F9 series, OPPO F7, OPPO A9 2020 and OPPO A5 2020. The company is looking forward to completing the rollout by the end of July.

The Android 10-based ColorOS 7 will roll out to the aforementioned phones in the month of June. The second phase will begin in July with phones like Oppo F15 and Oppo R15 Pro receiving the update.

For reference, ColorOS 7 was announced in November last year. It includes a new interface, better privacy features, and new customized icons. It is also the first to natively integrate the Government of India’s Digilocker service with its DocVault feature.

Via: Gadgets360