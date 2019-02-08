Accessories

Charge your MacBook, iPhone, and Android all from one cable — now 38% off

The annoying part about technology is that every new device requires a new charging cable. Now, there’s a way that you can charge your MacBook, iPhone, and Android devices all from one charger! The ANCHOR Cable Stainless Steel Magnetic Cross-Device Cable + USB-C Connector is perfect way to save you space.

Not only can the ANCHOR Cable charge all of your devices, it is also extremely durable. Constructed out of a stainless steel casing, this cable is built to stand the test of time. Easily stow this charger into your pocket or backpack with the tangle-free design.

Charge all your devices from one cable with the ANCHOR Cable Stainless Steel Magnetic Cross-Device Cable + USB-C Connector. At 38% off, this ultimate charging cable will only cost you $17.95!

 

