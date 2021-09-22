Ever since Spotify started taking podcasts seriously, we’ve seen that the streaming giant overtook Apple in many countries around the world. According to a new analysis, Spotify is actually a lot closer to globally overtake Apple Podcasts in terms of active users.

The new analysis was conducted by eMarketer that explained that Spotify is expected to reach 28.2 million users by the end of 2021. For comparison, Apple Podcasts is expected to have about 28.0 million users by the end. It’s not a gigantic difference, but it’s there nevertheless.

“Spotify is still expanding its podcast listenership in the US, while Apple Podcasts’ has essentially stagnated. In fact, Spotify will narrowly surpass Apple in that metric by the end of this year. The Swedish streaming company will have 28.2 million monthly podcast listeners over Apple’s 28.0 million, a razor-thin lead that will widen in the years to come.”

The analysis also says that in 2021, 40% of US internet users will listen to podcasts at least once per month, and given the rapid growth so far, it’s expected to slow down for the next few years. The graph above shows the estimated podcast listeners for the next four years.

Despite Spotify slowing down, it will continue to increase its user base through the end of the forecast period in 2025.

YouTube and Google Podcasts are also huge and popular platforms for podcast listening in the United States. Amazon Music will continue to build out its audio network and invest in the medium.

Podcasts have taken off during last year, as they offered an additional way for content creators, publishers, companies, and even individuals to reach even more people as everyone was forced to stay home during the pandemic. Apple has also recently added Apple Podcasts Subscription, offering creators an additional way to earn an income.

Pocketnow is also available on all major podcast platforms, and you can follow us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more.