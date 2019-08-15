An unannounced Fitbit Versa 2 unit is being sold in Bulgaria for $215

Renders of the upcoming Fitbit Versa 2 were leaked by Evan Blass at the beginning of the month, revealing a familiar design, and Alexa compatibility. Someone in Bulgaria has listed a brand new Fitbit Versa 2 on online trading website OLX, complete with pictures of the box, of the tracker itself, and a mention of September 15 as a possible international release.

The price is 380 лв (Bulgarian Lev), or about $215. The box itself confirms the presence of Alexa, but it sadly also confirms the absence of GPS. This particular unit is the Carbon Aluminum case with the Black Classic band, and offers pretty much the same features any other Fitbit does, Alexa aside, including heart rate and sleep tracking, apps and notifications, and a claimed four-day battery life, and Fitbit Pay for secure payments.

Seeing that the leaks are getting more and more frequent, an official launch should be just around the corner, possibly happening in the coming weeks.