Lately, we have come across some major iOS 14 leaks such as a Clips system for testing apps, a redesigned multitasking interface, and a new app for scanning custom Apple QR codes to name a few. It appears that these details originated from a leaked iOS 14 build that has been making rounds of the security and jailbreaking community since February.

As per a Vice report, the leaked version is dated December 2019 and is widely being circulated among hackers and security researches since then. Sources claim that an iPhone 11 running an early build of iOS 14 was purchased by vendors in China and then the internal build was extracted from it, eventually making it to the hands of many people.

Security experts who examined the code of iOS 14’s leaked build claim it provides an unusually high amount of information about an unreleased Apple software. Notably, this build was traded on Twitter and has been distributed in the jailbreaking community too. But this is a very early build, which means a lot could change when the final version is released in September.

You May Also Like
Instagram Live streams
Instagram testing pinned comments, ability to bulk delete comments
Committed to the “fight against online bullying”, Instagram is announcing new features that could help the platform/accounts become a more positive place.
Google and Facebook employees to work from home until the end of 2020
Under the current circumstances, chances are that more companies will follow suit, now that two of the largest tech companies have set an example.
Today’s savings include Apple’s Mac Pro, MacBook Pro and more
Today’s deals include tons of Apple products, such as the latest Mac Pro, the Macbook Pro, iPad Pro and more from both Amazon and B&H