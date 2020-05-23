Lately, we have come across some major iOS 14 leaks such as a Clips system for testing apps, a redesigned multitasking interface, and a new app for scanning custom Apple QR codes to name a few. It appears that these details originated from a leaked iOS 14 build that has been making rounds of the security and jailbreaking community since February.

As per a Vice report, the leaked version is dated December 2019 and is widely being circulated among hackers and security researches since then. Sources claim that an iPhone 11 running an early build of iOS 14 was purchased by vendors in China and then the internal build was extracted from it, eventually making it to the hands of many people.

Security experts who examined the code of iOS 14’s leaked build claim it provides an unusually high amount of information about an unreleased Apple software. Notably, this build was traded on Twitter and has been distributed in the jailbreaking community too. But this is a very early build, which means a lot could change when the final version is released in September.