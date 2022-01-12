Amid global chip shortage, NVIDIA introduces another variant of RTX 3080 with more RAM and CUDA cores

NVIDIA dumped a whole load of GPUs and updates at CES 2022. However, it seems that the show-time wasn't enough. The company has introduced a new model of its RTX 3080 today with more memory and CUDA cores.

The new version of RTX 3080 introduced today comes with 12GB VRAM, 2GB more than the original 10GB RTX 3080. The GPU also comes with more number of CUDA cores now, taking the total to 8960 CUDA cores. The GPU also enjoys 20% more bandwidth over the original 10GB 3080 variant, thanks to the presence of the wider 384-bit memory bus.

It also draws more power — 350W to be exact. This is 30W more than the power consumed by the original 10GB version, which drew 320W. NVIDIA is still recommending a 750W power supply for the GPU, though. The pricing isn't known as of now. A report from The Verge notes that the "pricing will be determined largely by board partners." For now, EVGA has listed the new model for a price of $1,249.99.