AMD has just launched its latest graphics card – the Radeon RX 6700 XT. Based on the 7nm process and the RDNA 2 architecture at its heart, this one targets 1440p gaming. The latest AMD offering starts at $479 and will be available March 18 onwards in its vanilla avatar from AMD, as well as third-party names such as ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, and XFX on the same day. For fans of pre-built gaming rigs, you’ll find the new AMD GPU inside HP’s OMEN 25L and 30L desktops in the spring season.

Now, let’s talk about the internals and what the Radeon RX 6700 XT brings to the table. There are 40 compute units on this one, 12 gigs of GDDR6 memory, boost frequency of 2.58Ghz, and 96MB of infinity cache. AMD is touting 2.5X higher bandwidth and a performance boost of 16% when paired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 or 3000 processor. There are two custom dual-axial fans that are said to produce 50% less noise, and it support PCIe 4.0 standard.

AMD says Radeon RX 6700 XT beats NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti and RTX 3070 at 1440p gaming

You also get goodies such as DirectX Raytracing (DXR) to achieve improved results with real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism in games, and the proprietary AMD Radeon Anti-Lag tech that now supports DirectX 12. AMD also bundles support for Variable Rate Shading which is said to offer a 27% performance in fast-motion scenarios while playing a game.

As per the comparisons that AMD shared during the virtual launch event. the Radeon RX 6700 XT will edge the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti and even the RTX 3070 GPU when it comes to 1440p gaming at peak settings in games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Gears 5, and Watch Dogs: Legion to name a few. Both the aforementioned NVIDIA cards used for comparison pack 8GB of GDRR6 memory, while the new AMD offering has 12GB.

Compute Units 40 Memory 12GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2321 MHz Boost Clock Speed Up to 2581 MHz Memory Interface 192-bit Infinity Cache 96 MB TBP 230 W