AMD 'will share more details' about Zen 4 at CES 2022

CES 2022 is almost here. While some companies have canceled their plans of an in-person conference, some companies are releasing products before the actual event starts — LG has launched a gaming laptop and a monitor whereas NVIDIA announced its RTX 2050 GPU. And it seems that AMD isn't falling behind anyone. The company's CTO Mark Papermaster has confirmed that AMD will be talking about the Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022.

In an interview with Forbes, Papermaster revealed that AMD "will share more detail on Zen 4 with some mentioned at CES." AMD first talked about the Zen 4 at an event in October 2020, and now the company is expected to reveal some more information about the same at CES 2022.

While the company is yet to officially reveal the full Zen 4 CPUs, which might be called Ryzen 7000, some leaks about the same have surfaced already. Rumors suggest that the new 5nm node architecture will help the CPUs achieve a 40% improvement in overall performance. The CPUs could offer up to a 25% jump in single-core performance as well. It is also expected that AMD will follow Intel into bringing Land Grid Array (LGA) design to the new chips.

Even though AMD isn't launching the Zen 4 series at CES 2022, we can expect the company to share more details about the technologies that will be used in it. What are your expectations from the next-gen AMD CPUs? Let us know in the comments section below!