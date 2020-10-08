AMD has just launched its latest lineup of the desktop processors in the Ryzen 5000 series based on the new Zen 3 architecture. The new AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors are based on the 7nm process. The company has launched a total of three mainstream processors – the hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, the octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, and the beastly 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Plus, AMD has also launched a 16-core enthusiast-class processor called the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, which has a boost frequency of 4.9GHz and is claimed to offer the highest single-thread performance out there in the market.
|Model
|Cores /
Threads
|TDP
(Watts)
|Boost / Base
Freq. (GHz)
|Total
Cache
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|16C/32T
|105W
|Up to 4.9 / 3.4
|72MB
|$799
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|12C/24T
|105W
|Up to 4.8 / 3.7
|70MB
|$549
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|8C/16T
|105W
|Up to 4.7 / 3.8
|36MB
|$449
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|6C/12T
|65W
|Up to 4.6 / 3.7
|35MB
|$299
Talking about the performance boost, AMD says that the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers up to a 26% improvement in gaming performance compared to an AMD Ryzen 3000 series processor. The company also claims that its unified 8-core complex will allow direct access to 32MB of L3 cache, almost double that of its previous generation Zen 2 processors. AMD says that the Zen 3 architecture helps the Ryzen 5000 processors achieve a 2.8X more performance-per-watt.
During the presentation, AMD wasn’t shy of making comparisons against Intel’s top-of-the-line processor when it comes to benchmark or gaming scores. The company showcased on video that the AMD Ryzen 5900X and the Ryzen 9 5950X are the first processors to break the 600 points barrier in single-thread performance (via Cinebench 1T Run test). When it comes to gaming, the Ryzen 5900X is said to offer up to 21% higher performance against the Intel Core i9-10900K at FHD resolution and image quality preset set to high.
AMD’s new Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series processors offer a peak L2+L3 cache of 72MB and a maximum TDP of 105W. Listed below are a few slides that compare the generation-over-generation performance gain of the Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors and how they stack up against what Intel has to offer:
Source: AMD