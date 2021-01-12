Just a day after Intel launched its 11th Gen Core H-series mobile processors, AMD has unleashed its very own expansive lineup of Zen 3-based mobile processors. AMD chief Lisa Su took to the stage today at AMD’s CES conference and announced the Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors that target form factors ranging from high-end gaming laptops to ultrabooks and mass-market consumer laptops.
AMD’s fresh lineup of Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors is divided into two families, much like Intel. The Ryzen 5000 H-series processors are targeted at gaming enthusiasts and creative professionals. They come in 6-core and 8-core variants with a peak clock speed of 4.8GHz, base TDP of 35W (goes over 40W), and up to 20MB cache. Notably, the highest-end 11th Gen Intel H-series processor announced yesterday touched a boost frequency of 5.0 GHz.
Coming back to AMD, the Ryzen 5000 U-series mobile processors are targeted at ultrabooks and mass-market laptops. These range from 4-core and 6-core to 8-core models with a uniform 15W TDP across the family, and up to 20MB cache. As mentioned above, all the new AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series and U-series mobile processors are based on the Zen 3 architecture. Here’s the entire line-up of AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors:
|Processor
|Cores/
Threads
|Boost Frequency/
Base Frequency
|Cache (MB)
|TDP (Watts)
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
|8C/16T
|Up to 4.8 / 3.3 GHz
|20
|45+
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
|8C/16T
|Up to 4.8 / 3.0 GHz
|20
|35
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
|8C/16T
|Up to 4.6 / 3.3 GHz
|20
|45+
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
|8C/16T
|Up to 4.6 / 3.0 GHz
|20
|35
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
|8C/16T
|Up to 4.4 / 3.2 GHz
|20
|45
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
|8C/16T
|Up to 4.4 / 2.8 GHz
|20
|35
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
|6C/12T
|Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz
|19
|45
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
|6C/12T
|Up to 4.2 / 3.0 GHz
|19
|35
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
|8C/16T
|Up to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz
|20
|15
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
|8C/16T
|Up to 4.3 /1.8 GHz
|12
|15
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
|6C/12T
|Up to 4.2 / 2.3 GHz
|19
|15
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|6C/12T
|Up to 4.0 / 2.1G Hz
|11
|15
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
|4C/8T
|Up to 3.8 / 2.6 GHz
|6
|15
AMD touts a 23% higher single-threaded performance and up to 17% improvement in multi-threaded performance for the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 5980HX processor against its Ryzen 4000 series counterpart. AMD notes that laptops powered by its Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors will arrive in the first quarter of 2021, with Asus, HP, and Lenovo being among the first brands to pick them up.
AMD has also launched low-power versions of its existing Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 5 desktop processors that operate at a 65W TDP. The Ryzen 9 5900, in particular, is claimed to offer a 24% faster gaming performance at 1080p resolution for select titles vis-a-vis AMD Ryzen 9 3900 CPU.
|Model
|Cores /
Threads
|Boost Frequency /
Base Frequency
|Cache
|TDP (Watts)
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900
|12C/24T
|Up to 4.7 / 3.0 GHz
|70MB
|65
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800
|8C/16T
|Up to 4.6 / 3.4 GHz
|36MB
|65
Lastly, AMD has announced that the monstrous Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors will now be sold directly to consumers, and they’ll be up for grabs starting March. These desktop processors offer anywhere between 16 to 64 cores, peak TDP of 280W, 8 memory channels, 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.3GHz.
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Boost Frequency / Base Frequency
|Total Cache
|TDP (Watts)
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper
PRO 3995WX
|64C/128T
|Up to 4.2 / 2.7 GHz
|288MB
|280
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper
PRO 3975WX
|32C/64T
|Up to 4.2 / 3.5 GHz
|144MB
|280
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX
|16C/32T
|Up to 4.3 / 3.9 GHz
|72
|280
You can watch AMD’s CES 2021 virtual event below: