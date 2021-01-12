Just a day after Intel launched its 11th Gen Core H-series mobile processors, AMD has unleashed its very own expansive lineup of Zen 3-based mobile processors. AMD chief Lisa Su took to the stage today at AMD’s CES conference and announced the Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors that target form factors ranging from high-end gaming laptops to ultrabooks and mass-market consumer laptops.

Up to 8 cores, boost frequency of 4.8GHz and two distinct families

AMD’s fresh lineup of Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors is divided into two families, much like Intel. The Ryzen 5000 H-series processors are targeted at gaming enthusiasts and creative professionals. They come in 6-core and 8-core variants with a peak clock speed of 4.8GHz, base TDP of 35W (goes over 40W), and up to 20MB cache. Notably, the highest-end 11th Gen Intel H-series processor announced yesterday touched a boost frequency of 5.0 GHz.

Coming back to AMD, the Ryzen 5000 U-series mobile processors are targeted at ultrabooks and mass-market laptops. These range from 4-core and 6-core to 8-core models with a uniform 15W TDP across the family, and up to 20MB cache. As mentioned above, all the new AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series and U-series mobile processors are based on the Zen 3 architecture. Here’s the entire line-up of AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors:

Processor Cores/

Threads Boost Frequency/

Base Frequency Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 3.2 GHz 20 45 AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 2.8 GHz 20 35 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 19 45 AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.0 GHz 19 35 AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz 20 15 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8C/16T Up to 4.3 /1.8 GHz 12 15 AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 2.3 GHz 19 15 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6C/12T Up to 4.0 / 2.1G Hz 11 15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 4C/8T Up to 3.8 / 2.6 GHz 6 15 (Note: This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)

23% boost in single-thread performance

AMD touts a 23% higher single-threaded performance and up to 17% improvement in multi-threaded performance for the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 5980HX processor against its Ryzen 4000 series counterpart. AMD notes that laptops powered by its Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors will arrive in the first quarter of 2021, with Asus, HP, and Lenovo being among the first brands to pick them up.

AMD has also launched low-power versions of its existing Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 5 desktop processors that operate at a 65W TDP. The Ryzen 9 5900, in particular, is claimed to offer a 24% faster gaming performance at 1080p resolution for select titles vis-a-vis AMD Ryzen 9 3900 CPU.

Model Cores /

Threads Boost Frequency /

Base Frequency Cache TDP (Watts) AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12C/24T Up to 4.7 / 3.0 GHz 70MB 65 AMD Ryzen 7 5800 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.4 GHz 36MB 65 (Note: This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)

Lastly, AMD has announced that the monstrous Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors will now be sold directly to consumers, and they’ll be up for grabs starting March. These desktop processors offer anywhere between 16 to 64 cores, peak TDP of 280W, 8 memory channels, 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.3GHz.

Model Cores / Threads Boost Frequency / Base Frequency Total Cache TDP (Watts) AMD Ryzen Threadripper

PRO 3995WX 64C/128T Up to 4.2 / 2.7 GHz 288MB 280 AMD Ryzen Threadripper

PRO 3975WX 32C/64T Up to 4.2 / 3.5 GHz 144MB 280 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16C/32T Up to 4.3 / 3.9 GHz 72 280 (Note: This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)

You can watch AMD’s CES 2021 virtual event below: