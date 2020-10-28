AMD has unveiled its new Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs based on the RDNA2 architecture, and all of them are aimed squarely at NVIDIA’s top-of-the-line RTX 3000 series graphics solutions. The latest offerings from AMD include the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the fire-breathing Radeon RX6900T. AMD touts a 3x boost in performance and up to 54% higher performance per watt when compared to GPUs based on the first-gen RDNA architecture. Oher innovations include more energy-efficient compute units, the new AMD Infinity Cache technology, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, and support for DirectX12 Ultimate among others.

Price starts at $579, hits the shelves early next month

AMD has 1440p as well as 4K gaming in mind, and from the benchmark comparisons we saw on-stage, these are the GPU duels AMD has in mind – Radeon RX 6900 XT vs NVIDIA RTX 3090, Radeon RX 6800 XT vs NVIDIA RTX 3080, and Radeon RX 6800 vs NVIDIA 2080 Ti. Here’s a quick overview of the three new AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards detailing their clock speeds (base and boost), number of CUs, cache, and more.

16GB GDDR6 memory and 128MB cache for all three GPUs

All three AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs pack 16GB of graphics memory, but it is the GDDR6 standard we’re talking about, and not the faster (and more power-hungry) GDDR6X modules inside NVIDIA’s latest cards. Plus, the cache memory is set at 128MB on all three offerings, backed by the AMD Infinity Cache technology that is claimed to deliver higher bandwidth performance at lower power and latency. The company claims that its new solution offers up to 3.25x higher effective bandwidth compared to 256-bit 16 Gbps GDDR6 setup.

Image: AMD

AMD noted that the in-house FidelityFX toolkit will work in tandem with DirectX Raytracing to deliver improved post-process visual effects for offering superior control over shadows, lighting, and reflections in games. Variable Rate Shading is also onboard, and support for Microsoft’s DirectStorage API is there to ensure quick load times. The new Radeon Anti-Lag feature will also be there to provide a faster response by reducing input-to-display response times while gaming.

Image: AMD

The Radeon RX 6800 is priced at $579, while the Radeon RX 6800 XT will set you back by $649. Both the aforementioned graphics cards will be available starting November 18 from the AMD website and authorized retail partners. As for the enthusiast-class Radeon RX 6900 XT, it costs $999 and will hit the shelves starting December 8. AMD’s new graphics cards arrive merely a few weeks after the company unveiled the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors that will also go on sale early next month. You can check out the detailed comparison of the new AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards here.