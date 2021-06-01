Earlier this year, it was announced the AMD graphics will be introduced in Samsung’s flagship Exynos chipsets for smartphones. Now, AMD has revealed some more details regarding the development of the Samsung-AMD partnership to deliver Exynos chipsets with AMD inputs at Computex 2021.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su announced in her keynote that the Samsung Exynos processor will include RDNA2 graphics, which is a brand-new GPU coming to mobile devices for the first time. It will include advanced features including ray tracing and variable rate shading, which will allow it to offer higher fidelity graphics and improved power efficiency. For context, RDNA2 is AMD’s latest graphics architecture. Moreover, GPUs based on this technology are used in AMD’s 6000 series graphics cards on PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

“AMD is partnering with Samsung on its next-generation Exynos SoC, which will feature custom AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics IP that brings ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities to flagship mobile devices,” AMD noted its Computex press release.

Dr. Lisa Su said, “AMD has partnered with industry leader Samsung for several years to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market, and we are happy to announce that we will bring custom graphics IP (Intellectual Property) to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SoC (System on Chip) with ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities.” Samsung is said to reveal more details about the upcoming processor later this year.

While Samsung Exynos processors have historically been criticized for offering relatively weaker GPU, which leads to performance throttling, the AMD inputs could help Samsung to up its gaming and general graphics performance in the next flagship Exynos processor. According to the rumors, the Exynos 2200 will be the first Samsung chipset to come equipped with AMD GPU. The SoC is tipped to be used in smartphones as well as laptops.