AMD-powered HP Chromebooks also coming in the spring

Processor

AMD 7th Gen A4-9120C
Dual-core (1.6GHz, Turbo 2.4GHz)
Radeon R4 GPU

Screen Size

11.6 inches LCD
1366 x 768 (~135 ppi)

Memory

4GB DDR4 RAM

Storage

16GB or 32GB eMMC 5.0 storage
microSD-expandable

Camera/s

720p webcam

Battery

47.36Wh battery
Rated for 10 hours

Release Date

Spring 2019

Weight

1.29kg

Materials

Rubberized corners
MIL-STD 810G rated

Operating System

Chrome OS

HP announced two Education Edition Chromebooks earlier this week. They were powered by Intel processors and meant for general classroom use. Now, we’re learning about a pair of AMD-powered Chromebooks from the very same brand.

The HP Chromebook 11A G6 Education Edition uses a dual-core AMD processor and uses soldered-down, locked-down components — including the RAM disk and battery — for the sake of durability. It will have dual-band Wi-Fi, two full USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.1 ports with the Type-C connector as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 19mm-thick device has rubberized contact points and firmly-structured corners. It is rated under MIL-STD 810G, tested for drops on concrete from up to 70cm high. Even with all the jostling students could do with this machine, they will be able to lie the display down flat on its hinge.

The G6 will be available next month.

A more premium HP Chromebook 14A G5 — meant for a more general audience and closer to the premium range for the category — is expected with an AMD processor, up to a 1080p display, USB-C and spill-proofing. More should be known in April.

