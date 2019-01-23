AMD-powered HP Chromebooks also coming in the spring

HP announced two Education Edition Chromebooks earlier this week. They were powered by Intel processors and meant for general classroom use. Now, we’re learning about a pair of AMD-powered Chromebooks from the very same brand.

The HP Chromebook 11A G6 Education Edition uses a dual-core AMD processor and uses soldered-down, locked-down components — including the RAM disk and battery — for the sake of durability. It will have dual-band Wi-Fi, two full USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.1 ports with the Type-C connector as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 19mm-thick device has rubberized contact points and firmly-structured corners. It is rated under MIL-STD 810G, tested for drops on concrete from up to 70cm high. Even with all the jostling students could do with this machine, they will be able to lie the display down flat on its hinge.

The G6 will be available next month.

A more premium HP Chromebook 14A G5 — meant for a more general audience and closer to the premium range for the category — is expected with an AMD processor, up to a 1080p display, USB-C and spill-proofing. More should be known in April.