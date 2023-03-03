Amazon’s smart speakers are, without a doubt, some of the best in the market, and the latest savings applied to the third-generation Echo Dot make it the perfect option for anyone who wants to take the first steps into a smart home. It arrives with great audio and a rather dated design, but it also delivers the same great service you’d get with one of the more recent models.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) The Echo Dot is a great companion in any household. It can send notifications of upcoming Amazon deliveries, tell you important and useful information, and it lets you control smart home products. See at Amazon (US)

You can currently pick up a new third-generation Echo Dot for just $20, thanks to a very compelling 50 percent discount. This model has seen some price drops leaving it up for grabs at $40, but it seems that Amazon wants to clear out any existing stock, as this deal is just too good an absolute steal. The Echo Dot is perfect for almost any place, as its compact design helps it fit almost anywhere. It delivers rich and loud sound, and if you get two, you will also be able to enjoy stereo sound; trust me, I have a pair.

However, the best part of the Echo Dot is that it will let you listen to your favorite songs, check the weather, set timers, read the news, adjust the thermostat, answer questions, and more, thanks to Amazon’s Alexa.

Still, suppose you’re not really interested in having a digital assistant, and you’re only looking to get your hands on a new wireless Bluetooth speaker. In that case, I suggest you check out the Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Wireless Ultra Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, which sells for $95, thanks to a 27 percent discount that will get you more than $30 savings.

And if you’re paying Prime, I’d strongly suggest you pick up TREBLAB’s recently launched HD-Force portable Bluetooth Speaker. This beast will deliver 60W of pure stereo sound power, up to 25 hours of non-stop music playback, RGB LED lights show, and TWS pairing modes to get the party started. It is currently listed for $140, but enter promo code HDFORCENOW at checkout and score 35 percent savings, leaving this excellent new product at just $91.