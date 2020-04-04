One of the biggest shopping events of the year could be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon’s Prime Day usually takes place during July, where it serves as a Black Friday in the middle of the year. However, according to a report from Reuters and Business Insider, this year’s event could be delayed.

According to reports from Business Insider, Amazon was still planning on holding the event in July as of last week. However, internal meeting notes seen by Reuters, this year’s Prime Day, will be delayed until August. The company has also stockpiled around five million devices for the event, which would soon be sold at a loss of around $100 to $300 million. These devices are believed to be Echo speakers. In other words, we may see several Echo devices on sale soon.

