Amazon’s Omni Series 4K UHD and 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs are on sale

We start today’s deals with Amazon’s smart TVs. First up, you can purchase a new Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV starting at $285 after receiving a 30 percent discount that will let you save $125 on its 43-inch model. This option supports vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus and controls the TV hands-free with Alexa. In addition, this smart TV includes every single feature found on your Fire TV Stick, which means support for a fantastic number of apps, including your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Plus, having Alexa built-in will let you control your smart home and control your TV with voice commands. And if you are concerned about privacy issues, remember that Amazon’s Omni series comes built with privacy protections and controls, including a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.

However, you can also opt for the larger canvas on your Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV models, as the 50-inch version is currently up for grabs at $365 after a $145 discount. And if you’re interested in larger displays, you can also pick up the 55, 65, and 75-inch models for $420, $600, and $900 savings, respectively, as they are receiving at least 18 percent savings.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

If you want a more affordable option, you can consider the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV that starts at just $260 on its smaller 43-inch entry-level option that is currently receiving a $110 discount. You can also get this smart TV on its 50 and 55-inch variants for $339 and $380, respectively, after getting $140 savings on both models. The 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV is not as flashy as the Omni series, but it will still deliver a great media experience.