Amazon’s Omni Series 4K smart TV, Samsung’s The Frame and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with a selection of incredible products that will become an excellent addition to your smart home. First up, we have Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV available for just $300 on its smallest model. This means that you can purchase the 43-inch variant with HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Digital Plus, and you will also be able to get $110 savings. However, if you want to make the best out of this deal, we recommend you go for the 65-inch model that is now available for $500 after scoring a massive 40 percent discount that translates to $330 savings. You can also check out the other models to see which option will meet your needs without breaking the bank.

Samsung’s The Frame Series smart TV is also on sale, and you can get yours for as low as $790 on its 50-inch model, with prices going all the way up to $1.250 when you opt for the larger 65-inch variant. Unfortunately, these models aren’t new, as they are selling from Woot in refurbished condition, but you get a 90-day limited warranty in case something goes wrong. Just remember that if you want a new model, you will find yourself paying $899 for the 43-inch variant. Sony’s X95J BRAVIA XR is also on sale, and you can purchase the 75-inch model for $2,198 after scoring a 27 percent discount that will get you $801.99 savings.

You can also improve your home’s security with the eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System that sells for just $406 after scoring a $174 discount. However, you can also add the on-page coupon to get extra $30 savings. This means you can pick up this security camera system with four cameras for $386. This product features a 365-day battery life, 1080p resolution, IP67 rating, which makes them completely waterproof, plus you also get night vision. The eufy Security SoloCam L20 is also available, and you can get one for $110 after a $40 discount or get the eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C22 for $56 after receiving $24 savings. Unfortunately, all of these deals will be gone at midnight.